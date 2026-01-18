Pittston Area relied on defense to get its boys basketball season back on track with two Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 victories in three days.

The Patriots held opponents below 30 points for the third and fourth times this season to snap a three-game losing streak and bounce back from a stretch in which they had lost six of their previous seven games.

Pittston Area went into a scheduled Saturday night game with second-place Crestwood with a 2-4 record in the division and 7-8 overall. The Patriots went into Saturday’s action in third place in the seeding race for the six-team District 2 Class 5A playoffs and in position to open the postseason at home.

The Patriots are allowing just 43.5 points per game on the season.

Pittston Area 56, Nanticoke 27

Jacob Ivey made four 3-pointers while scoring 18 points Thursday night to lead the Patriots to the road victory.

Brennan Callahan scored seven of his 13 points in the first quarter when the Patriots took a 15-7 lead.

Ivey had two 3-pointers and eight points in the third quarter when Pittston Area expanded its 24-12 halftime lead to 41-19.

The most points the Patriots allowed in a quarter was eight in the fourth with the game clearly in hand.

Lucas Lo Presto added 12 points in the win.

Pittston Area 54, Wyoming Valley West 28

Pittston Area dominated the second half Tuesday night to break open a close game and post its first divisional victory.

The visiting Spartans remained within 12-10 after one quarter and 21-17 at halftime.

Lucas Lo Presto, who scored a game-high 22 points, and Stephen Barnic had five points each to key an 18-4 third quarter for a 39-21 lead.

The Patriots were 6-for-7 from the line in the second half with Brennan Callahan making all four of his attempts and Lo Presto going 2-for-3.

Callahan had four points in the third quarter and 11 in the game.