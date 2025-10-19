Aaron Crossley is contributing to a successful run by the Lehigh University football team.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound sophomore running back from Wyoming Area has played in every game of the Mountain Hawks’ 12-game, regular-season winning streak.

Crossley scored the clinching touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Duquesne while running for his season-high of 22 yards.

Lehigh was up 28-21 before Crossley scored from a yard out with 7:29 remaining.

As a freshman, Crossley ran for 208 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and also had a nine-yard reception.

Yards have been tougher to come by this season. Crossley has picked up 68 yards on 28 carries.

Crossley also made one tackle each in wins over Penn and Yale.

Lehigh is 7-0, including 2-0 in the Patriot League.

The Mountain Hawks beat Columbia 31-7 in New York last week. They have this weekend off, then return to action Oct. 25 at Fordham.