Wyoming Area’s Connor Loghney (5) is about to get congratulated by his teammates after scoring the game’s first point against Pittston Area at 32:12 in the first half.

Pittston Area’s Sadiki Murindabangabo (17) and Wyoming Area’s Ryan Gutowski (12) both attempt to head the ball during the annual rivalry game at Sobeski Field, West Pittston, on Thursday evening.

Pittston Area recovered from an early Wyoming Area goal, then used two scores by Sadiki Murindabangabo in the last 17 minutes Thursday night to post a 3-1 victory in a non-league game between the rivals.

The game was played at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium on Wyoming Area’s Senior Night.

“It was a great game,” Pittston Area coach Mike Pryor said. “Credit to Wyoming Area. I know they’ve had a tough year in terms of results. They came and played our guys really tough.

“It was just a great local high school match. The environment was great. There were a lot of their peers out there cheering them on.”

Related Video

Wyoming Area fell to 4-13 overall, going into its likely regular-season finale Saturday at Hanover Area. The Warriors went into the game in 10th out of 13 District 2 Class 2A teams and apparently too far behind to climb to eighth and qualify for the playoffs.

Pittston Area ended the regular season at 11-7.

The Warriors jumped in front 7:48 into the game when Connor Loughney lofted a 40-yard, straight-on direct kick over the head of Jackson Duddek, who went on to make nine saves as the winning goalie.

Lonnie Maldonado tied the game on a rebound with 24:26 left in the half.

“There was a scramble in front and Lonnie Maldonado was at the right spot at the right time, which is kind of a skill set of his,” Pryor said.

Murindabangabo, the team’s leading scorer, showed off his skill set in the second half with a dribbling and shooting display. He placed a shot in the top, far corner with 16:54 remaining to break the tie.

“It’s probably he’s third or fourth goal where we call it ‘Sadiki magic’,” Pryor said. “He took the ball, went on a dribble, set the ball and kind of sent it left foot to upper 90.”

Jacob Ivey set up the clinching goal, which came with just 2:41 left.

Ivey sent the ball through, springing a breakaway and Murindabangabo placed a shot inside the far post.

After increasing their win total from a year ago by five, the Patriots head to the District 2 Class 3A playoffs, which open Wednesday. Pittston Area is likely to be the fifth seed.

“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Pryor said. “We’re trying not to look too far ahead and to stay grounded in the good season we’ve had.”

Duddek, individually, and the team defense set program records with seven shutouts.

Cole Baldwin, A.J. Brogna, Bobby Smith and Aidan Eagen led Pittston Area’s defensive efforts throughout the record-setting season.

Lake-Lehman 6, Wyoming Area 0

Andrew Mathes and Greyson Dieffenbacher scored twice each as host Lake-Lehman won Wednesday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game.

The loss left the Warriors 3-10 in the division. A win or a tie in their finale will result in a solo sixth-place finish out of eight teams. A loss would mean a sixth-place tie.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Pittston Area 1

Wyoming Valley West defeated Pittston Area Tuesday in the WVC Division 1 finale for each team.

Sadiki Murindabangabo scored the only goal on an assist from Bobby Smith.

Pittston Area finished right in the middle of the seven-team division.

Dallas won the division at 9-2-1, followed by Wilkes-Barre Area 8-2-2, Wyoming Valley West 8-4, Pittston Area 6-6, Crestwood 5-7, Hazleton Area 4-7-1 and Nanticoke 0-12.

The Patriots moved up from just three division wins a year ago.