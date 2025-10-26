Dominic DeLuca was Penn State’s second-leading tackler in last week’s 25-24 loss to Iowa leaving him third on the team in tackles for the season.

Penn State has this weekend off after losing four straight games, the first to Oregon in overtime, then three more by a combined total of just seven points.

DeLuca had five unassisted tackles and three assists in the team’s second straight one-point loss.

On the season, DeLuca is third in unassisted tackles with 21 and total tackles with 39 while ranking second in assists with 18. He is second on the Nittany Lions with two quarterback hurries and fourth in tackles for loss with 2½. The Wyoming Area graduate, who is starting at linebacker, also has a sack, a blocked punt and a broken-up pass.