Jacob Ivey scored all three goals as Pittston Area went on the road and defeated Wallenpaupack 3-2 Thursday in a District 2 Class 3A boys soccer quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Patriots (12-7) eliminated the fourth-seeded Buckhorns (10-8-1). They will play at top-seeded Abington Heights (18-1) Tuesday at 6. The Lackawanna League Division 1 champions routed Honesdale 12-0 in the quarterfinals.

Colby Bonagura opened the scoring then connected again to give Wallenpaupack a 2-1 halftime lead.

Sadiki Murindabangabo assisted Ivey’s first-half goal.

Ivey tied the game with 18:06 left and hit the game-winner with 11:15 remaining, both on direct kicks.

The Patriots had an 11-4 lead in shots, but the Buckhorns had four of the game’s five corner kicks.

Hanover Area 6, Wyoming Area 0

Hanover Area shut out visiting Wyoming Area Oct. 18 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 finale.

Final division standings: Lake-Lehman 14-0, Tunkhannock 11-3, Holy Redeemer 9-5, Wyoming Seminary 9-5, Hanover Area 7-7, Berwick 3-11, Wyoming Area 3-11, MMI Prep 1-13.

The Warriors finished 4-14 overall, missing out on the District 2 Class 3A playoffs when they were 10th out of the 13 teams in playoff ratings.