Pittston Area snapped a four-match losing streak and closed out the regular season with a three-set sweep of host Mid Valley in a non-league match Monday.

Both Wyoming Area and Pittston Area fell short of the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

The Lady Warriors (5-11) and the Lady Patriots (4-13) were ninth and 10th in the 12-team power ratings race for eight spots in the tournament.

Wyoming Area had finished its regular season earlier, but was awaiting the results of other matches. Valley View (8-10) won its final five matches to lock up the last playoff berth.

Related Video

Final Wyoming Valley Conference standings: Berwick 14-0, Crestwood 12-2, Holy Redeemer 11-3, Dallas 11-3, Delaware Valley 10-4, Lake-Lehman 9-5, Tunkhannock 9-5, Nanticoke 6-8, Hazleton Area 6-8, Wyoming Valley West 6-8, Wilkes-Barre Area 5-9, Wyoming Area 3-11, Pittston Area 2-12, MMI Prep 1-13, Hanover Area 0-14.