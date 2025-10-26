Wyoming Area’s Aiden August made it into the top half of the Class 2A boys field with a pair of 78s Monday and Tuesday on the Penn State White Course during the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Golf Championships.

August finished tied for 34th out of 72 players in a tournament that was won by a District 2 player, Scranton Prep’s Cole Powell with 68 and 69 for a 7-under-par, 137.

Scranton Prep’s Ben Boyanoski also medaled with his two rounds of 74, good for a 148 and a ninth-place tie.

August’s 156 was the best Class 2A score from the Wyoming Valley Conference, topping Holy Redeemer Liam Gill, who tied for 37th with a 157.

August had three birdies in the tournament, two on the final day, including one at 10 to get him started toward at 37 on the final nine of the tournament.

Pittston Area’s Patrick Ruane shot 83 and 79 for a 162 total that tied for 62nd out of 72 in Class 3A boys. He went without a birdie in the two-day event but had 13 pars on the second day, seven of them while shooting 38 on the back nine.

Fox Chapel’s Carson Kittsley closed with a 66 for an 8-under, 136.

Ryan Roman from Dallas finished with a 69, dropping 10 strokes off his first day score to climb into a tie for 19th at 148.

Scranton Prep repeated as the state Class 2A boys champion on Wednesday, becoming the first small school to post an under-par team score.

The next best team finish for District 2 came in Class 2A girls, where Tunkhannock was fifth out of nine teams.

Holy Redeemer’s Arden Brunn medaled in Class 2A girls, where she placed ninth with 79-77—156.