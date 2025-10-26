Talia Pizano scored the first and last goals and assisted on three in between Thursday when defending champion and top seed Wyoming Area rolled into the District 2 Class A field hockey championship game with a 7-1 romp over visiting Wyoming Seminary.

The Lady Warriors bounced back from a loss to Crestwood in an Oct. 18 playoff for the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title. They improved to 15-3 going into Wednesday’s final against Lake-Lehman (13-7) at Wilkes-Barre Area at 6:30 p.m.

Lucia Campenni also scored twice for Wyoming Area. Ella Campenni, Tina Belza and Kayla Karcutskie had the other goals and Juliana Siani had an assist.

Wyoming Area led 3-0 after one quarter and 5-0 at halftime. The Lady Warriors were up 6-0 before Wyoming Seminary scored on its only shot with Ella Plummer converting an Apollonia Bruno assist with 50 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Lady Warriors led in shots 23-1 and penalty corners 8-0.

Shikellamy 1, Pittston Area 0

Shikellamy defeated host Pittston Area in a shootout in Tuesday’s District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional after the teams remained scoreless through regulation and two overtimes.

The Braves won the shootout 2-1.

Addy Longacre and Claire Reedy scored for Shikellamy in the shootout while Milania Widdick connected for Pittston Area.

Pittston Area’s Karlie Podwika and Shikellamy’s Skyler Wiest held their opponents scoreless until the shootout.

The Lady Patriots finished 10-9.

Shikellamy lost in the semifinals and finished 6-14.