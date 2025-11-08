Wyoming Area’s championship team landed five players on the first team when Wyoming Valley Conference coaches selected their girls soccer all-star teams.

The Lady Warriors matched Lake-Lehman, the team they beat in a playoff for the Division 2 title, for the most players selected to the first team in their division. Crestwood, which also won a title, had five first-teamers in Division 1.

Sofia Menta, Sarah Mizenko, Ava Musinski and Jailynn Park joined goalie Abi Francis as the first-team selections from Wyoming Area.

Midfielder Isabella Dessoye was the lone Pittston Area selection in Division 1.

Wyoming Area’s Julianna Potter, Bella Costa, Alana Zadaniewicz and Francesca Pizano made the Division 2 second team.

Pittston Area was represented on the Division 1 second team by defender Isabella Pisano and forward Kelcey Podwika.

Wyoming Area’s Alexis Skolinger, Mia Ciampi, Teagan Meier, Kinley Park and Ella Yankovich, as well as Pittston Area’s Julia Menendez, Camryn Karp, Margaret Gruber and Adriana Wallace, all received honorable mention.