The first official mandatory practice day for winter high school sports across Pennsylvania is scheduled for Friday for basketball, swimming, wrestling and indoor track and field.

Teams will be able to begin intersquad scrimmages as early as Nov. 22 and non-league competition Nov. 28.

The various levels of competition lead up to Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state championships in February and March.

The PIAA Dual Meet Wrestling Championships will be Feb. 6-7 at the War Memorial in Johnstown. The Individual Wrestling Championships will be March 5-7 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Swimming championships are at Bucknell March 11-14 and basketball is at the Giant Center in Hershey March 19-21.

A look at the scheduling highlights for Pittston Area and Wyoming Area winter teams:

Boys basketball

Pittston Area begins its non-league schedule Nov. 28 at Northwest.

Wyoming Area will open at the North Pocono Tipoff Tournament for the second straight year Nov. 28-29.

The Warriors begin their Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 schedule Dec. 15 at home against Tunkhannock.

Pittston Area’s WVC Division 1 opener is Dec. 18 at Crestwood.

Both teams are in the Badger Marseco Memorial Tournament at Old Forge Dec. 27 and 29.

Pittston Area is at Wyoming Area in a Feb. 7 non-league game.

Girls basketball

Wyoming Area opens at the North Pocono Tipoff Tournament Nov. 28-29.

Pittston Area begins its non-league schedule at home against Nanticoke Dec. 2.

The Lady Warriors open the WVC Division 2 season at home against Nanticoke Dec. 16. The Lady Patriots start Division 1 play at home against Crestwood the next night.

The teams meet the afternoon of Dec. 27 in the first round of the Badger Marseco Memorial Tournament at Old Forge, then again in a non-league game at Pittston Area Feb. 9.

Wrestling

Pittston Area opens at Lake-Lehman Dec. 3.

Wyoming Area doesn’t wrestle for the first time until Dec. 10 at Hanover Area.

The teams meet each other Feb. 11 at Pittston Area.

Boys and girls swimming

Nanticoke is at Pittston Area and Hazleton Area is at Wyoming Area when the WVC season opens Dec. 9.

Those are the first meets for both teams.

They meet at Pittston Area Jan. 23.