The schedule has been set for the annual Anthony D. “Badger” Marseco Tournament at Old Forge.

The boys and girls basketball event will feature a pair of four-game days on Dec. 27 and 29.

Host Old Forge, Pittston Area, and Wyoming Area all have both their boys and girls teams entered. They will be joined by the Northwest boys and Hanover Area girls.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will open the event with a girls’ game on Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. Hanover Area and Old Forge are scheduled to follow in a 4:30 p.m. girls’ game.

Related Video

The boys’ semifinal doubleheader features Pittston Area and Northwest at 6:30 and Wyoming Area vs. Old Forge at 8 p.m.

The Wyoming Area-Old Forge boys game is the Badger Game, honoring the late Marseco, an Old Forge player and Wyoming Area assistant coach.

The Dec. 29 schedule also features games at 3, 4:30, 6:30, and 8 with the girls’ consolation game followed by the boys’ consolation, girls’ championship, and boys’ championship.