Pittston Area senior middle infielder Beau Widdick did not feel the need to look anywhere else after visiting the University of Massachusetts.

Widdick committed to an offer from UMass and signed a National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Letter of Intent this week.

UMass spotted Widdick while he was in Georgia playing with his Northeast Pride travel team.

“I went out and took a visit, got an offer, and that was it,” Widdick said. “ … The facilities are nice and everything is right there on campus.”

While playing primarily at second base, Widdick led the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A champion Patriots with a .438 batting average, 10 doubles, and 30 RBI.

As the team’s fourth-busiest pitcher, Widdick was 3-0 with a 2.92 earned run average.

Widdick aims to follow up on the success of his junior season.

“We’re hoping for the same thing,” he said. “We’re hoping to win a district championship again, go to the state playoffs again, and make it farther in the state playoffs.”