Exeter Borough honors veterans

November 16, 2025

Members of the VFW Post 6518 pause for the National Anthem at the start of the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program. Shown are veterans, from left: Jerry Stofko, Sid Booth, and Jeff Donnora. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Vietnam War veteran Joe Price served as the guest speaker of the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Desiree Dymond recited a poem at the Veterans Day program at the Exeter Borough Building on Tuesday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Members of the Exeter Scout Troop 311/311g led 'God Bless America' at the Exeter Borough Building during the Veterans Day program. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

A number of area veterans attended the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program led by Mayor Denise Adams (red top) at the borough building. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — Exeter Borough officials, led by Mayor Denise Adams, held a Veterans Day program at the Borough Building on Nov. 8.