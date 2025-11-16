Members of the VFW Post 6518 pause for the National Anthem at the start of the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program. Shown are veterans, from left: Jerry Stofko, Sid Booth, and Jeff Donnora. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Members of the VFW Post 6518 pause for the National Anthem at the start of the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program. Shown are veterans, from left: Jerry Stofko, Sid Booth, and Jeff Donnora.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Vietnam War veteran Joe Price served as the guest speaker of the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Vietnam War veteran Joe Price served as the guest speaker of the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Desiree Dymond recited a poem at the Veterans Day program at the Exeter Borough Building on Tuesday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Desiree Dymond recited a poem at the Veterans Day program at the Exeter Borough Building on Tuesday.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Members of the Exeter Scout Troop 311/311g led ‘God Bless America’ at the Exeter Borough Building during the Veterans Day program.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Members of the Exeter Scout Troop 311/311g led ‘God Bless America’ at the Exeter Borough Building during the Veterans Day program.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>A number of area veterans attended the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program led by Mayor Denise Adams (red top) at the borough building.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

A number of area veterans attended the Exeter Borough Veterans Day program led by Mayor Denise Adams (red top) at the borough building.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

EXETER — Exeter Borough officials, led by Mayor Denise Adams, held a Veterans Day program at the Borough Building on Nov. 8.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR