Lucia Campenni could not name just one reason for choosing Temple University as the place where she will continue her academic and athletic careers.

Campenni mentioned academics, coach, facility, conference and even her sports fandom as reasons why she was convinced that the Philadelphia school is an ideal fit.

The Wyoming Area senior made a verbal commitment at the beginning of her junior season and followed it up this week with a formal signing of her National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Letter of Intent.

“They play in the Big East, which is a good conference that had two teams in the NCAA Tournament this year,” said Campenni, who also made official recruiting visits to Monmouth and Wagner. “Out of the schools I was looking at, it was the only one that had a pharmacy program.

Related Video

“And, I’m a big Philly sports fan, so I’m really excited about that.”

Campenni has been in touch with the Michelle Vittese and her Temple coaching staff since attending a clinic there in the spring of her sophomore year.

“I loved the coach and her coaching style and I loved their field,” Campenni said.

Campenni was Wyoming Area’s runaway scoring leader during a recently completed 15-5 season, scoring 38 goals, more than any five teammates combined. She was also fourth in the team in assists with six.

All-state selections have not yet been announced for this season, but Campenni was a first-team Class A all-state choice in 2024 when she was second in goals and assists on a team that was unbeaten into the state semifinals.

Campenni had received honorable mention all-state as a sophomore.

Temple is coming off a season in which it went 3-4 in the Big East and 12-6 overall.