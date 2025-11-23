Daniella Ranieli immediately landed a starting spot on the Millersville University women’s basketball team and produced a team-high, 21-point effort in the third game of her college career, Wednesday’s 81-59 victory at Frostburg State (Md.).

Ranieli went 8-for-15 from the floor and 4-for-8 from 3-point range while hitting one of her two free throws and adding two rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The 5-foot-4 freshman from Pittston Area had 12 points in the first quarter when the Marauders took a 23-12 lead.

“My young players were recruited for their abilities, and I need them to feel success with the game they love,” Millersville coach Kira Mowen said, according to a transcript of a postgame interview posted on the school’s athletic website. “I got into Daniella tonight. When I’m investing so much in a freshman point guard, it’s better for her to learn and adjust to the college game now, rather than in January.

“She responded exceptionally well to what I had to say at halftime and came out on fire the second half. I am proud of how she responded.”

Frostburg State rallied into a halftime tie, then Millersville broke away for good.

Millersville is 2-1 and off from game action until hosting Bowie State (Md.) Dec. 1.

The Marauders opened in the Conference Challenge at Shippensburg University, where they defeated Lincoln University 75-66 before losing 64-62 to Fayetteville State, the two-time defending Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion from North Carolina.

Ranieli shares the team scoring leader with 13.3 points in 24.3 minutes per game. She is shooting 15-for-34 (44.1 percent) from the floor, 6-for-17 (35.3) on 3-pointers and 4-for-12 (33.3) from the line with seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.

Ranieli had 14 points and four rebounds in her college debut.