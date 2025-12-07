Lily Hintze made her final five free throws in the fourth quarter Friday night to finish off a 15-point effort and help Pittston Area pull away from host Riverside for its first girls basketball victory of the season 42-33.

Hintze made two 3-pointers when the Lady Patriots shut out the Lady Vikes in the first quarter to take a nine-point lead.

Riverside made three 3-pointers in the second quarter but Pittston Area stretched the lead to 22-9.

Kiley Williams scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter to pull Riverside to within 27-24.

Pittston Area’s Leah Drozginski scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter, including making a 3-pointer. Julia Long had a three-point play in the fourth and joined Hintze in double figures with 11 points.

Guiliana Latona scored six points and Bella Dessoye had five in the win.

Nanticoke 39, Pittston Area 33

Nanticoke used a balanced attack to ruin Pittston Area’s season opener Tuesday and post the non-league, home-court victory.

Neveah Baran made two 3-pointers and scored eight of her 11 points in the first quarter to help the Trojanettes to a 16-10 lead.

Katie Reed scored all 11 of her points in the middle quarters when Nanticoke extended the lead to 33-23.

Jordyn Johnson added 10 points for the winners.

Bella Dessoye made three 3-pointers to lead the Lady Patriots with 11 points.

Guiliana Latona added 10 points, including six in the first quarter.

Julia Long scored all five of her points in the second half.