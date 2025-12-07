MONDAY, 12/8

Girls basketball: Dallas at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Wyoming Seminary (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Holy Cross at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, 12/9

Boys and girls swimming: Hazleton Area at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Boys and girls swimming: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Nanticoke at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 12/10

Wrestling: Hanover Area at Wyoming Area, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball: Honesdale at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

THURSDAY, 12/11

Boys basketball: North Pocono at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, 12/13

Wrestling: Wyoming Area at Towanda, TBA

Girls wrestling: Wyoming Area at Honesdale, 10 a.m.

