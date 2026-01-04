Gregory Vassallo has his hand raised in victory after he won the 172-pound conference championship.

Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler flashes the thumbs up during Saturday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Championships. Spindler won his third WVC title with a pinfall victory in the 215 pound finals.

Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler (top) sealed the team title for the Patriots with his victory in the 215-pound championship bout over Tunkhannock’s Jordan Milne.

PLAINS TWP. — With two bouts to go in the championship round of Saturday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling tournament, the team standings were still too close too call.

But Pittston Area had two closers waiting in the bullpen, and the team’s two final wrestlers made sure the team title stayed with the Patriots.

Brody Spindler and Noah Gruber scored pinfalls in the 215 and 285 championship matches, respectively, helping the Patriots retain their conference team title with 174 points.

“I knew it was close going in to my match, but you can’t be looking at the scores, you have to focus on your match,” Spindler said. “I’m super proud of this team, we work hard every single day and we’re going to keep going from here.”

It was the third straight conference championship win for Spindler, who beat Crestwood’s Lincoln Bibla each of the last two years.

Wilkes-Barre Area finished second in the team race with 163.5 points, and the Wolfpack still held a slight lead with just a few matches to go.

But after Gene Ardo was tripped up in the 172-pound finals, the Wolfpack were done for the day.

This allowed Spindler to step up and leapfrog his Patriots over Wilkes-Barre with a third-period pin of Tunkhannock’s Jordan Milne at 215 pounds.

Gruber added some style points to finish it out, needing just 39 seconds to pick up the pin over Jacob Mahoney for the exclamation point on Pittston Area’s team title defense.

“Being a senior, it’s nice to finally get the title I’ve been chasing,” Gruber said. “Pressure builds diamonds, I love being in that spot.”

In total, Pittston Area won four of the 13 contested individual championships Saturday. Freshman David Krantz got the ball rolling with a tech fall in the 107 pound finals, and Ethan Aftewicz won with a 10-1 major decision at 152.

The Patriots also had two runners-up in Tibor Toth and Timothy Reifler, and added a third-place and a fourth-place medal to finish with eight total medals.

Wilkes-Barre Area had nine total medals but none of them gold, with Ardo and James McKeown both taking second place in their respective weight classes.

Hanover Area and Hazleton Area finished tied for third with 153 points and each had three winners. Crestwood won two titles with Micah Engleman (145) and Mariusz Bibla (172), and Nanticoke Area captured the final remaining championship with Dion Reaves winning at 139 pounds.

The Hawkeyes matched their third-place finish from last season, and two of their winners this year were repeats.

Chase Smith grinded out a 5-2 decision win in a very competitive final at 114 pounds, while CJ Caines had a comparatively easier time winning the 133 title by tech fall.

The third Hanover Area winner, Gregory Vassallo, was seeded third in his weight class but blew through his bracket on a way to a showdown with Ardo in the 172 final.

Vassallo won a 10-3 decision to join Smith and Caines bringing home the gold to Hanover Area.

“It feels great, I don’t even have words to describe it,” Vassallo said.

Sandwiched in between Smith and Caines were Hazleton Area’s Gabe and Jake Benyo. Neither were seeded at the top of their classes, but both won conference titles.

At 121 pounds, Gabe Benyo won all three of his matches by first-period pins, including a fall over Reifler in 1:33 to win the championship.

Next up, Jake Benyo reached the finals with a statement win over two-time WVC champ Carlo Salinas by tech fall in the semis, then won a 17-1 tech fall in the finals at 127 pounds.

Tyler Youngcourt rounded out the winners for Hazleton Area with an 8-5 decision win at 160 pounds.

WVC Wrestling Championships

Team Scores

1. Pittston Area (PA) 174, 2. Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 163.5, T3. Hanover Area (HAN) 153, T3. Hazleton Area (HAZ) 153, 5. Crestwood (CRE) 97, T6. Berwick (BER) 85.5, T6. Lake-Lehman (LL) 85.5, 8. Dallas (DAL) 64.5, 9. Tunkhannock (TUN) 45, 10. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 42.5, 11. Wyoming Area (WA) 33, 12. Nanticoke Area (NAN) 30.5

Championship Round

107 — David Krantz (PA) tech. fall over Nate Clime (HAN) 17-1; 114 — Chase Smith (HAN) dec. over James Mckeown (WBA) 5-2; 121 — Gabe Benyo (HAZ) pinned Timothy Riefler (PA) 1:33; 127 — Jake Benyo (HAZ) tech. fall over Tibor Toth (PA) 17-1; 133 — CJ Caines (HAN) tech. fall over Jude Salko (HAZ) 18-3; 139 — Dion Reaves (NAN) pinned Aidan Hilburt (DAL) 3:28; 145 — Micah Engelman (CRE) dec. over Michael Perez (HAN) 5-2; 152 — Ethan Aftewicz (PA) maj. dec. over Jacob Guerriero (BER) 10-1; 160 — Tyler Youngcourt (HAZ) dec. over Conner Roberts (BER) 8-5; 172 — Gregory Vassallo (HAN) dec. over Gene Ardo (WBA) 10-3; 189 — Mariusz Bibla (CRE) dec. over Lukas Conte (LL) 12-7; 215 — Brody Spindler (PA) pinned Jordan Milne (TUN) 5:03; 215 — Noah Gruber (PA) pinned Jacob Mahoney (WVW) 0:39.

Boys Round of 16

107 — Chase Wilhelm (WA) pinned Zariel Cendo (WVW) 3:58; Trayton Luton (WBA) pinned Logan Harvey (TUN) 0:33; Tyler Randazzo (WA) pinned Misael Rivera (BER) 1:38; Nate Clime (HAN) pinned Zaidan Ewis (WBA) 1:48. 133 — CJ Caines (HAN) won by forfeit; Caiden Swartwood (WA) pinned Joey Davis (WVW) 1:42; Jahiem Butler (PA) tech. fall over Sebastian Borum 17-2. 139 — Dion Reaves (NAN) pinned Jayden Cruz (HAN) 1:47; Isaiah Martinez (HAZ) dec. over Damon Swartwood (WA) 12-6; Dominic Mercadante (WBA) pinned Zabwon Welch (WVW) 4:47. 145 — Connor Higgins (LL) pinned JP Pastuizaca (NAN) 0:59; Teagen Butler (WBA) pinned Hunter Ziller (HAZ) 0:26; Luke Traugh (BER) pinned Ethan De’amorim (WVW) 1:04. 152 — Troy Jones (DAL) pinned Brock Simms (BER) 2:58; Moses Montero (TUN) pinned Liam Kakalecik (CRE) 1:08; Ethan Aftewicz (PA) pinned Ryan Chamberlain (NAN) 1:31; Logan Pop (HAZ) pinned Evan McGinley (WBA) 1:33; Jeff Peck (HAN) pinned Ian Rikoskie (LL) 1:38; Hunter Konschnik (CRE) pinned Ahsamad Tyson (NAN) 1:46; Griffen Osmanski (WBA) pinned Tyler Smith (WA) 3:24; Jacob Guerriero (BER) pinned Josh Kreidler (WVW) 2:49. 160 — Liam Evanko (WBA) pinned Damon Bond (LL) 1:21; Marc Saracinaj (DAL) pinned Amor Sims (WVW) 2:35; Camden Kratz (HAN) pinned Sean Benjamin (NAN) 1:50; Conner Roberts (BER) pinned Nathan Onuschak (HAZ) 1:01; Jack Hoovler (CRE) pinned Isaiah Hernandez (LL) 1:11; Johanzel Mendez (PA) pinned Jeremiah Montero (TUN) 1:57; Tyler Youngcourt (HAZ) pinned Jensi Villar (WBA) 2:26. 172 — Reed Sawicki (TUN) pinned Jayden Lopez (NAN) 1:00; Nathan Wisnewski (CRE) pinned Freddy Martinez (BER) 0:22; Gregory Vassallo (HAN) pinned Carmine Bradley (PA) 0:48; Dalton Flowers (WBA) pinned Riley Pierce (WA) 2:00; Connor Costello (CRE) pinned Gabriel Hernandez (DAL) 2:37; Tristan Valenti (WVW) dec. River Morgan (LL) 3-2. 189 — Lukas Conte (LL) pinned William Moran (DAL) 0:53; Lucas Cruz (HAN) pinned Gharrison Ayers (LL) 0:53; Ethan Hooper (WBA) pinned Anthony Marx-Alaimo (PA) 0:08; Kenny Martin (DAL) pinned Dan Seip (WVW) 1:17. 215 — Brody Spindler (PA) pinned Mike Perry (BER) 1:16; Jaydon Skipalis (LL) pinned Anthony Lopez (NAN) 0:10; Jordan Milne (TUN) pinned Donnell Williams (PA) 3:58; Jamir Ramos (BER) pinned Darrius Fluker (WBA) 2:30; Jayden Benscoter (DAL) pinned Julian Maldonato (WA) 0:15. 285 — Noah Gruber (PA) pinned Ayden Winter (BER) 0:17; Jake Paull (LL) pinned Matt Sevenski (DAL) 1:41; Jaxson Reader (BER) pinned William Henniger (DAL) 2:00; Jake Mahoney (WVW) pinned Altamir Terry (WBA) 4:41.

Boys Quarterfinals

107 — Chase Wilhelm (WA) pinned Gavin Hayes (DAL) 1:21; David Krantz (PA) dec. Trayton Luton (WBA) 10-5; Logan Strohl (LL) pinned Jacob Gluchowski (WVW) 4:25; Nate Clime (HAN) pinned Tyler Randazzo (WA) 0:11. 114 — Chase Smith (HAN) pinned Yamiel Melendez (BER) 1:06; Cade Hutchison (HAZ) pinned Gunnar Faux (TUN) 3:52; James Mckeown (WBA) pinned Evan Lark (WA) 0:16; Mikel Roman (PA) pinned Darren Best (NAN) 1:41. 121 — Deacan Pleiffer (LL) pinned Luke Dalmas (NAN) 0:40; Gabe Benyo (HAZ) pinned Najair Gainey (WVW) 0:51. 127 — Deegan Kapes (HAZ) dec. over Ethan Noe (HAN) 9-5; Carlo Salinas (WBA) pinned Joseph Medrano (DAL) 0:33; Jake Benyo (HAZ) pinned Mason Ford (CRE) 0:30; Tibor Toth (PA) pinned Trevor Rindock (CRE) 1:30. 133 — Cameron Grohowski (WBA) pinned Caiden Swartwood (WA) 3:38; Jahiem Butler (PA) pinned Gabriel Rosengrant (WA) 1:24; Jude Salko (HAZ) pinned Daniel Barnes (TUN) 0:45; CJ Caines (HAN) pinned Chase Lent (CRE) 0:38. 139 — Dion Reaves (NAN) pinned Eli Blockus (WVW) 1:43; Isaiah Martinez (HAZ) maj. dec. over Jacob Hinkle (BER) 16-3; Jace Thomas (HAN) maj. dec. over Lincoln Smith (WA) 10-2; Aidan Hilburt (DAL) pinned Dominic Mercadante (WBA) 1:54. 145 — Sawyer Keller (BER) pinned Connor Higgins (LL) 1:12; Micah Engelman (CRE) pinned Teagen Butler (WBA) 2:52; Jackson Scott (LL) tech. fall over Chase Baron (PA) 20-2; Michael Perez (HAN) maj. dec. over Luke Traugh (BER) 14-4. 152 — Troy Jones (DAL) pinned Moses Montero (TUN) 1:12; Ethan Aftewicz (PA) dec. over Logan Pop (HAZ) 5-1; Jeff Peck (HAN) maj. dec. over Hunter Konschnik (CRE) 14-2; Jacob Guerriero (BER) tech. fall over Griffen Osmanski (WBA) 17-0. 160 — Liam Evanko (WBA) pinned Marc Saracinaj (DAL) 1:44; Conner Roberts (BER) pinned Camden Kratz (HAN) 3:22; Bobby Booth (DAL) pinned Jack Hoovler (CRE) 3:22; Tyler Youngcourt (HAZ) pinned Johanzel Mendez (PA) 2:38. 172 — Gregory Vassallo (HAN) pinned Dalton Flowers (WBA) 4:50; Nathan Wisnewski (CRE) dec. over Jaxson Johnson (HAZ) 9-8; Connor Costello (CRE) dec. over Tristan Valenti (WVW) 10-9; Gene Ardo (WBA) tech. fall over Reed Sawicki (TUN) 21-4. 189 — Lukas Conte (LL) pinned Ronny Santos (HAN) 1:12; Mariusz Bibla (CRE) pinned James Williams (TUN) 1:10; Lucas Cruz (HAN) dec. over Ethan Hooper (WBA) 9-7; Kenny Martin (DAL) dec. over Noah Council (WVW) 8-5. 215 — Jayden Benscoter (DAL) pinned Taj Johnson (WVW) 0:50; Brody Spindler (PA) pinned Tyler Richards (DAL) 0:58; Jordan Milne (TUN) pinned Jamir Ramos (BER) 4:56; Jaydon Skipalis (LL) pinned Ethan Osmanski (WBA) 1:56. 285 — Noah Gruber (PA) pinned Cesar Garcia (WBA) 0:32; Jaxson Reader (BER) pinned Scott Mooney (HAZ) 2:59; Jake Mahoney (WVW) pinned Hamdam Said (CRE) 1:44; Jake Paull (LL) dec. over Jeremy Ziller (HAZ) 2-1.

Boys Semifinals

107 — David Krantz (PA) dec. over Chase Wilhelm (WA) 6-3; Nate Clime (HAN) tech. fall over Logan Strohl (LL) 17-1. 114 — Chase Smith (HAN) pinned Cade Hutchison (HAZ) 1:37; James Mckeown (WBA) tech. fall over Mikel Roman (PA) 16-1. 121 — Timothy Reifler (PA) pinned Deacan Pfeiffer (LL) 0:25; Gabe Benyo (HAZ) pinned Jason Sanchez (WBA) 1:29. 127 — Jake Benyo (HAZ) tech. fall over Carlo Salinas (WBA) 17-0; Tibor Toth (PA) maj. dec. over Deegan Kapes (HAZ) 12-0. 133 — Jude Salko (HAZ) pinned Jahiem Butler (PA) 1:39; CJ Caines (HAN) pinned Cameron Grohowski (WBA) 0:57. 139 — Dion Reaves (NAN) pinned Isaiah Martinez (HAZ) 1:27; Aidan Hilburt (DAL) dec. over Jace Thomas (HAN) 7-0. 145 — Micah Engleman (CRE) dec. over Sawyer Keller (BER) 4-1; Michael Perez (HAN) dec. over Jackson Scott (LL) 4-1. 152 — Ethan Aftewicz (PA) tech. fall over Troy Jones (DAL) 17-1; Jacob Guerriero (BER) pinned Jeff Peck (HAN) 2:52. 160 — Tyler Youngcourt (HAZ) tech. fall over Bobby Booth (DAL) 15-0; Conner Roberts (BER) pinned Liam Evanko (WBA) 1:30. 172 — Gene Ardo (WBA) dec. over Nathan Wisnewski (CRE) 2-1; Gregory Vassallo (HAN) tech. fall over Connor Costello (CRE) 18-1. 189 — Lukas Conte (LL) pinned Lucas Cruz (HAN) 1:33; Mariusz Bibla (CRE) pinned Kenny Martin (DAL) 1:00. 215 — Brody Spindler (PA) pinned Jaydon Skipalis (LL) 3:50; Jordan Milne (TUN) pinned Jayden Benscoter (DAL) 4:24. 285 — Jake Mahoney (WVW) pinned Jaxson Reader (BER) 5:00; Noah Gruber (PA) pinned Jake Paull (LL) 0:14.