Wyoming Area got wins from seven different girls and took second place in all 12 events Tuesday to defeat visiting Wyoming Valley West 87-82 in a Wyoming Valley Conference swim meet.

The win put the Warriors above .500 at 3-2.

Sofia Menta (200-yard freestyle), Ameriana Walker (200 individual medley), Lucia Campenni (100 butterfly), Amber Mehmood (500 freestyle), Ella Campenni (100 backstroke), and Bri Dragwa (100 breaststroke) had the swimming wins. Francene Graham finished first in diving.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area were scheduled to meet in boys’ and girls’ swimming on Friday afternoon.

Related Video

Wilkes-Barre Area 87, Pittston Area girls 82

Wilkes-Barre Area used school record-setting performances by Nicole Castillo, in the 200 freestyle, and Ruqaaya Devas, in the 200 IM, to squeeze past visiting Pittston Area Tuesday.

Ellie Schardien and Brooke Hintze had the wins for Pittston Area (2-4) in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Wyoming Valley West 77, Wyoming Area boys 39

Zhiwen Tang won the 200 freestyle, and Trevor Winslow won the 100 breaststroke when Wyoming Area fell to Wyoming Valley West on Tuesday.

Tang and Winslow also joined Cooper Broda and Jonathan Cortez for a win in the 400 freestyle relay.

Wilkes-Barre Area 96, Pittston Area boys 28

Host Wilkes-Barre Area swept every event in Tuesday’s meet.

Pittston Area remained winless through six meets.