Wyoming Area won two more times to maintain control of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 race and improve District 2’s best overall record to 15-1.

The Warriors went into Friday’s home game with MMI Prep with a 9-0 record in the division.

Wyoming Area 63, Tunkhannock 48

Drew Keating got Wyoming Area a halftime lead, and Luke Kopetchny helped the Warriors pull away from there in Tuesday’s victory at Tunkhannock.

Kopetchny scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half. He had 12 in the third quarter when the lead grew from 27-20 to 45-34.

Keating had 11 of his 20 points in the first half.

Wyoming Area 51, Berwick 25

Luke Kopetchny scored 20 points, and Drew Keating added 18 in the Jan. 14 home-court rout.

Kopetchny scored 18 points in the first half as the Warriors built leads of 17-2 after one quarter and 34-10 at halftime.