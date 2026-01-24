Drew Keating led a balanced attack with 14 points as Wyoming Area kept marching toward a potential Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball title repeat with Friday night’s 52-29 romp over visiting MMI Prep.

The Warriors improved to 10-0 in the division and 16-1 overall.

Keating did all of his scoring in the first half.

Mitchell Rusinchak made two 3-pointers and had all of his eight points in the first quarter when Wyoming Area went out to a 14-6 lead.

Keating had eight points and Luke Kopetchny seven in the second quarter, resulting in a 37-12 halftime lead.

Kopetchny finished with 13 points.

Bruno Pizzano joined them in double figures with 10 points, with the help of eight of the team’s 10 in the third quarter.

The Warriors took a 47-19 into the fourth quarter.

Max Temchatin led MMI Prep with eight points, six of which came in the fourth.

Hazleton Area 64, Pittston Area 52

Kendrick Ortiz scored 20 points to lead Hazleton Area over visiting Pittston Area in Friday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Patriots led 13-10 after one quarter, but Dylan Stish had 14 of his 16 points in the second half, allowing the Cougars to move in front 29-26.

Jacob Ivey made four 3-pointers while scoring 14 points to lead Pittston Area. Aidan Clarke added 11 points and Lucas Lo Presto 10 for Patriots.