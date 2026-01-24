Sofia Menta posted four freestyle wins, including taking the day’s longest and shortest races, on Friday to lead host Wyoming Area past rival Pittston Area 134-47 in Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming.

Menta was the only one to break 30 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 29.79. She finished the 500 in 6:56.45 for a two-second victory. Menta was also part of the team’s relay sweep, with a contribution to the 200 freestyle win and the lead-off leg of the 400 freestyle.

Ameriana Walker also had four wins. She was on all three relays, starting the day as the first swimmer in the 200 medley relay, and also won the 100 freestyle.

Molly Kratz won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and was part of the medley relay win.

Ella Campenni won the 100 backstroke and was on the winning relays at the start and finish of the meet.

Bri Dragwa won the 100 breaststroke and was part of the medley relay win.

Emm Kratz was on both freestyle relay wins, and Taylor Gashi was on the 200 freestyle relay win.

Brooke Hintze, in the 200 freestyle, and Kate O’Hearn, in diving, had the first-place finishes for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area improved to 4-2. Pittston Area is 2-5.

Wyoming Area 87, Wyoming Valley West 82

Wyoming Area got wins from seven different girls and took second place in all 12 events Tuesday to defeat visiting Wyoming Valley West and move above the .500 mark.

Sofia Menta (200-yard freestyle), Ameriana Walker (200 individual medley), Lucia Campenni (100 butterfly), Amber Mehmood (500 freestyle), Ella Campenni (100 backstroke), and Bri Dragwa (100 breaststroke) had the swimming wins. Francene Graham finished first in diving.

Wilkes-Barre Area 87, Pittston Area 82

Wilkes-Barre Area used school record-setting performances by Nicole Castillo, in the 200 freestyle, and Ruqaaya Devas, in the 200 IM, to squeeze past visiting Pittston Area Tuesday.

Ellie Schardien and Brooke Hintze had the wins for Pittston Area (2-4) in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.