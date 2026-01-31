Patriot Lili Hintze (21) gets over The Wolfpack’s Emily Barrouk (4) for a layup.

Leah Drozginski (4) looks to pass off to a teammate during the game against Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack.

Patriot Giuliana Latona (14) gets ahead of the Wolfpack’s Alyssa Thebeault (32) for a layup.

Wyoming Area leaned on defense to extend its season winning streak to three games for the first time this season with a 37-20 victory at Hanover Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

The Lady Warriors held the Lady Hawkeyes without a field goal until 1:09 remained in the first half. They led 9-2 after one quarter, 16-7 at halftime, and 27-13 through three quarters.

Jailyn Park led Wyoming Area with 16 points, including five in the first quarter and six in the fourth.

Londyn Sobeck had six points in the third quarter and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Addison Gaylord had a dozen rebounds by halftime and finished with a team-high 16.

Wyoming Area overcame a difficult night at the foul line. After hitting five of six free throws in the first quarter, the Lady Warriors went 6-for-24 the rest of the way, but the defense made sure the Lady Hawkeyes still never threatened.

Symone Mims led Hanover Area with nine points.

Wyoming Area is 5-6 in Division 2 and 8-10 overall. They are fifth of eight teams in the District 2 Class 4A seeding race.

Pittston Area 55, Wilkes-Barre Area 34

Lili Hintze scored 18 points to lead Pittston Area past visiting Wilkes-Barre Area in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots snapped a four-game losing streak. They are 4-6 in the division and 9-9 overall. They rank fifth of seven teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Hintze had half of her points in the third quarter to help stretch a lead from 30-13 at halftime to 46-22.

Julia Long and Bella Dessoye each added 12 points.

The Lady Patriots jumped out to a 16-3 lead after one quarter.

North Schuylkill 44, Pittston Area 36

Pittston Area led by a point at halftime and after three quarters, but could not hold on during the Jan. 24 non-league home game against North Schuylkill.

Mya Conti finished with 15 points, and Gianna Capone had 14 for North Schuylkill, which outscored Pittston Area 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

Julia Long led the Lady Patriots with 13 points, including one of their only two baskets in the fourth quarter.