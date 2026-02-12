Pittston Area’s Brody Spindler, left, came through with a pinfall against Caden Reynolds on Wednesday.

YATESVILLE — Brody Spindler wanted something special out of his last home wrestling match at Pittston Area.

The senior 215-pounder got it with a performance that earned him the first Barbrie Family Outstanding Wrestler Award as the standout of the rivalry match between Pittston Area and Wyoming Area.

In the last bout to be decided on the mat, Spindler scored a pair of takedowns, then pinned Caden Reynolds with four seconds left in the first period at 215 pounds to help wrap up Pittston Area’s 59-12 victory.

“I just wanted to out there, have fun one last time and put out a show out here,” Spindler said after his final tuneup for the postseason where he will be attempting to defend his District 2 Class 3A title and eventually advance to the PIAA state tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Spindler is climbing the ranks of the all-time greats at the school and was recognized in an award connected to two groundbreaking champions at Pittston Area.

“He’s a natural leader,” Pittston Area coach Dave Krantz said. “He’s a hard worker. What you do in the (wrestling) room correlates to what you do out here on the mat.”

Spindler has done a lot for the Patriots in his four seasons. He is 36-2 with 24 pins this season to improve his career record to 133-28.

For Spindler, there was no difficulty in grasping the significance of the Barbrie Family Award.

Nick Barbrie’s three sons – Nicky, Frank and Tony all wrestled for the Patriots. Frank and Tony Barbrie were the school’s first two 100-match winners and first two state medalists. Both remained active in the sport and Frank is now an assistant at his alma mater.

“I’m very familiar with them,” Spindler said. “Coach Barbrie is always in the room helping me out. He’s our gym teacher. He’s always teaching me new moves, showing me what I’m doing wrong and ultimately making me better.

“I’m very blessed to receive this award, to be the first recipient of it.”