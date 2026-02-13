In defeating Wyoming Area, the Pittston Area wrestling team took home the Battle of the Bridge Award. Shown is the victorious Patriot wrestling team.

YATESVILLE — Pittston Area decided the outcome early, and Brody Spindler put on a show late Wednesday night as the Patriots downed visiting Wyoming Area 59-12 in the Battle of the Bridge, the annual nonleague match between the rival wrestling teams.

The Patriots opened a 41-0 lead over the first eight bouts, clinching the victory in the minimal amount of time, then Spindler won an individual award that was added to the Battle of the Bridge this season.

Spindler’s pin of Jaden Reynolds at 1:56 of their 215-pound bout, the last to be contested on the mat, earned him recognition as the Barbrie Family Outstanding Wrestler.

“I just wanted to get out there, have fun one last time and put out a show out here,” said Spindler, last year’s District 2 Class 3A champion who heads into that title defense Friday and Saturday with a 36-2 season and 133-28 career record.

Pittston Area coach Dave Krantz points to the fact that Spindler’s two losses were close bouts with two of the state’s top wrestlers as reason to believe he can contend for titles throughout the postseason.

“He’s been a leader in the room essentially since he was a freshman,” Krantz said. “He’s always doing the right things. He does the little things. He works on his own.

“We’re super proud of him. We wanted to send him off, along with the other seasons, the way they deserve to be sent off.”

Jahiem Butler, another senior, won by pin in 51 seconds at 133 while the Patriots were building their big lead.

It was Spindler who put the proper cap on the night and a 19-6 dual meet season.

The Barbrie Family Award carried special meaning to him.

Nick Barbrie’s three sons — Nicky, Frank, and Tony all wrestled for the Patriots. Frank and Tony Barbrie were the school’s first two 100-match winners and first two state medalists. Both remained active in the sport, and Frank is now an assistant at his alma mater.

“I’m very familiar with them,” Spindler said. “Coach Barbrie is always in the room helping me out. He’s our gym teacher. He’s always teaching me new moves, showing me what I’m doing wrong, and ultimately making me better.

“I’m very blessed to receive this award, to be the first recipient of it. Hopefully, in the years to come, it keeps going to Pittston Area wrestlers.”

Spindler, who was also a four-year starter in football, expects to concentrate on that sport at a four-year college that he still has not chosen. He has less than a month of wrestling left.

“I’m going to miss it when the time comes around next year,” Spindler said, “but I feel like there’s a place to leave it.”

Most of the Patriots won decisively.

Mikel Roman battled through the closest bout of the night to stop Wyoming Area’s best chance of scoring early team points.

Between an opening technical fall from David Krantz at 107 and a 41-second pin by Tim Riefler at 121, Roman pulled out a 4-2 victory over Chase Wilhelm at 114.

The bout’s only takedown made the difference, breaking a 1-1 tie with 1:33 left in the second period.

“He’s a good wrestler,” Patriots coach Dave Krantz said of Wilhelm, who is second on the Warriors with 22 wins. “Mikel wrestled really well; really tough.

“He never stopped.”

Krantz’s son opened with a shutout and the clinching points in his technical fall on a takedown 17 seconds into the second period against Tyler Randazzo, who leads the Warriors with 24 wins.

Tibor Toth was even quicker in registering his technical fall at 127, and Butler’s pin followed.

At that stage, bonus points were no longer at a premium, but Damien Hernandez added one anyway on a takedown with one second left to pump his decision up to a major with a 13-4 victory at 139.

The outcome was then decided by the combination of a Chase Baron pin at 145 and a forfeit.

Michael Appel was the only winner on the mat for Wyoming Area, which also picked up a forfeit.

Donnell Williams had a pin for Pittston Area at 189, setting the stage for Spindler’s final home bout.

Wyoming Area finished the dual meet season with a 4-13 record.