Daniella Ranieli is leading the Millersville University women’s basketball team in most statistical categories.

The freshman from Pittston Area was the team’s top scorer, along with leading in minutes played, 3-pointers, 3-point percentage, free throws made, assists, and steals heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale at Bloomsburg University.

The Marauders were 8-11 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and 12-13 overall going into the game.

Ranieli started all 25 games, playing an average of 27.3 minutes. She was scoring 13.3 points per game by hitting 40.9 percent from the floor, 42.2 percent from 3-point range, and 76.6 percent on free throws. She had 46 made 3-pointers and 82 made free throws.

Related Video

Along with the point production, Ranieli also averaged 2.4 assists, 1.8 steal,s and 2.4 rebounds per game.