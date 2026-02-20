Former Wyoming Area Catholic teacher Corrine Hudzinski was recognized by the WAC ‘80 class for encouraging kindness over the 40 years she taught and continues to do so as a substitute teacher at WAC.

Wyoming Area Catholic Class of 1980 representative Andy Vitek spoke to the students about the importance of kindness.

Wyoming Area Catholic Principal Eileen Rishcoff stands at the podium to address the student body about the WAC Kindness Award, with members of the WAC Class of 1980, the award’s sponsors, in the background.

EXETER — The 4th Annual Wyoming Area Catholic School (WAC) Class of 1980 Kindness Award was awarded to sixth-grade student Victoria Sabetta and third grader Robert Svab. This year’s awards were given in honor of the late Jasmine Mikitka, who served as a long-time secretary at WAC.

Terry Limongelli Kon, Class of ’80, said her classmates decided to give a special award to former WAC third grade teacher Corrine Hudzinski, “who has been encouraging kindness for over 40 years.”

Sabetta, Svab, and Hudzinski were honored before the student body in a ceremony at the WAC gym this past week.

Sabetta, 11, was surprised when her name was called out for the award.

“I felt very happy and proud, and probably my Aunt Marilyn (Krawczyk) would have been proud too,” Sabetta said. “She was a good role model, and she always went to church.”

Svab, 8, was also surprised at being chosen.

“I felt good, it was special, and I couldn’t believe I won the award,” Svab said. “I like to help people as much as I can.”

Andy Vitek spoke on behalf of his 1980 WAC classmates.

Comments were added by Eileen Rishcoff, WACS principal, sending the message, “Choose to be humble, choose to be kind.”

Sabetta and Svab each received $500 in scholarship money toward tuition at WAC.