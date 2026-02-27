Morgan Janeski averaged 20.8 points over the season’s final five games and helped the Misericordia University women’s basketball team close the season on a five-game winning streak.

Janeski scored 24 points Feb. 21 in a 64-53 victory over DeSales University to finish the season with an 8-6 record in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom League and 13-12 overall. DeSales came into the game with an 11-2 MAC Freedom record.

The junior from Wyoming Area scored the last six points of a 9-1 run to an early 9-8 lead. Janeski had five straight points for a 22-18 lead with 7:20 left in the half. She had five of the points in a 7-1 run that opened a 47-32 lead midway through the third quarter.

Janeski was 9-for-18 from the floor, 5-for-14 on 3-pointers, and made her only free throw.

A week earlier, Janeski scored a career-high 26 points with the help of 7-for-8 free throw shooting in a win over FDU-Florham. She also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots in the game.

Over the final five games of the season, Janeski pushed her season scoring average from 8.8 to 11.3.

Janeski had at least 15 points in each of the last five games. During that time, she was 34-for-72 (47.2 percent) from the floor, 20-for-47 (42.6) on 3-pointers, and 16-for-17 from the line (94.1).

The 6-foot forward started the final 15 games after starting just one of the first nine. She finished the season with shooting percentages of 38.1 from the floor, 34.9 from beyond the arc, and 81.6 from the line. She also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game.