Trevor Winslow and Jason Wang use different approaches, but the two junior singles players were each able to produce decisive victories Tuesday when host Wyoming Area downed rival Pittston Area 4-1 in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis match.

Coming off eight wins in the No. 2 singles spot a year ago, Winslow picked up two more wins this week, including a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Isaac Adenes.

Wang, making the transition from doubles to singles this season, posted a 6-0, 6-1 win over Artur Biksey.

“Trevor’s really performing well,” Warriors coach Bill Roberts said. “He is progressing. We still have little hitches in his game that we’re trying to correct, but other than that he is a dynamic player.

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“He has an incredible serve. He needs a little work on his ground strokes, but his net game is impeccable. I try to get him to go to the net more. He has great vision, great movement and knows how to put the ball away at the net.”

Wang worked on his game in the offseason after Roberts suggested he would be more suited to singles play.

“He’s just the opposite of Trevor,” Roberts said. “Great ground strokes and a really good spin serve.

“ … I look forward to him playing next season. He’s dedicated to coming out in the summer and improving more.”

Roberts has been alternating the order in which he uses his doubles teams, which he says are nearly equal in ability with junior Keanen Edwards playing with three freshmen.

“I love getting freshmen,” Roberts said of the chance to build a player’s game over four years.

Edwards and Evan Hosier defeated Collin Stilitino and Joe Perez 6-1, 6-2.

With Pittston Area unable to fill the lineup, Joey Gula-Michael Fulmer received a forfeit at the other spot.

The Patriots got their win in the first singles spot where Nick Jones won the closest match of the day 6-3, 6-4 over Joseph Allegrucci.