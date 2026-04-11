Tuesday’s trip to Lake-Lehman saw one long winning streak end for the Wyoming Area track and field program, but another continue.

The host Black Knights ended a 38-meet boys winning streak by the Warriors with an 85½-64½ victory over the six-time Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champions.

The Lady Warriors cleared a major hurdle in their pursuit of a fifth straight division title by winning 81-65 to push their streak to 26 meets.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

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Lake-Lehman 85½, Wyoming Area 64½

Lake-Lehman outscored Wyoming Area 34-3 in the sprints and sprint relays with the help of wins by Bodhi Cronin in the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Gavin Feeney swept the hurdles while Nicholas Kondrosky won the long jump and triple jump for Wyoming Area.

Northwest Invitational

Wyoming Area bounced back from its dual loss to capture three individual wins Friday on the way to placing fifth out of 19 teams.

Ben Gravine dominated the 47-member discus field with a school record throw of 158-5 to win by 8-7. Josh Mruk did the same in the shot put, taking first of 51 by more than 5½ feet with 55-1½.

Nicholas Kondrosky won the long jump with 21-10 and took third in the triple jump.

Pittston Area won the 3200 relay in 8:20.60 with the team of Brady Tucker, Jacob Ivey, Jake Mead and Caden Boettger.

The Patriots finished 14th.

Hazleton Area 92, Pittston Area 53

Hazleton Area defeated host Pittston Area in a WVC Division 1 meet Wednesday.

Caden Boettger won the 800 for the Patriots and joined Brady Tucker, Jacob Ivey and Jake Mead in wins in both the 3200 and 1600 relays.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Wyoming Area 81, Lake-Lehman 65

Adrianna Fanti and Isabella Costa led Wyoming Area to the victory.

The Lady Warriors are 2-0 and have already beaten the two teams that finished closest to them in the standings a year ago.

Fanti won the discus and shot put. Costa won the 400 and 800.

Jenesa Sancho won the 100 hurdles and ran a leg on the winning 400 relay team.

Northwest Invitational

Wyoming Area’s Janesa Sancho destroyed the field in the hurdles events.

Sancho’s time of 15.81 seconds in the 100 was .85 seconds faster than anyone else in the 34-runner field. Out of 37 entries in the 300, she was at least 3.12 seconds quicker than everyone to win in 46.52.

Pittston Area’s Bella Dessoye was second in the 800 while Ellie Schardien was third in the pole vault.

Wyoming Area placed ninth, one point ahead of 10th-place Pittston Area out of 20 teams that scored.

Hazleton Area 92, Pittston Area 58

Bella Dessoye and Maggie Gruber finished 1-2 in the 800 and were part of a 3200 relay team that began the day by pulling out a two-second victory for Pittston Area in Wednesday’s loss to Hazleton Area.

BASEBALL

Wyoming Valley West 8, Pittston Area 4

Wyoming Valley West rallied for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday to defeat defending Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion Pittston Area and end a pair of long winning streaks by the Patriots.

Pittston Area was unbeaten into the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament a year ago. The loss ended streaks of 17 straight wins in the division and 27 overall in the regular season. The result left the Patriots and Spartans tied for the division lead with 3-1 WVC records.

Elijah Barr drew a bases-loaded walk, then Joe Bradley and Kellen Kroski followed with RBI singles to put Pittston Area in front 4-1 in the fourth.

Kenneth Craig’s three-run double put the Spartans in front.

Ryan Noone, who doubled, and Nick Innamorati each had two hits for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area 14, Holy Redeemer 3

Wyoming Area improved to 2-0 in WVC Division 2 with the five-inning rout at Holy Redeemer Tuesday.

The Warriors took a 7-1 lead after 1½ innings, then scored seven runs in the top of the fourth.

Five Wyoming Area players stole multiple bases and the team finished with 14 each.

Zach Smith and Bruno Pizzano had three hits each. Smith doubled and drove in three runs. Pizzano drove in two.

Jake Snyder drew four walks and scored three times. He also struck out seven in four innings as the starting pitcher.

Pittston Area 17, Wilkes-Barre Area 14

Zach Budzak went 3-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and three RBI Monday in a WVC Division 1 victory over visiting Wilkes-Barre Area.

The Patriots led 8-0 after three innings, but the Wolfpack scored the next 11 runs for a three-run lead after 4½.

Pittston Area moved back in front with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, then broke a tie with a five-run sixth, highlighted by Budzak’s go-ahead, two-run double and Beau Widdick’s two-run triple.

Elijah Barr tripled and drove in four runs while Widdick and Jacoby Harnen joined Budzak with three RBI each.

Wyoming Area 6, Dunmore 1

Ryan Nemshick struck out three in five innings of hitless relief as Wyoming Area won the home, non-league game April 4.

Robbie Yatsko broke a 1-1 tie with his single in the sixth inning.

Mitchell Rusinchak, Ben Rogish and Yatsko all had two hits. Rusinchak drove in two runs.

SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 13, Holy Redeemer 2

Pittston Area won Friday’s non-league road game.

The Lady Patriots, who are 2-1 in the division, are 4-4 overall.

Wyoming Area 13, Nanticoke 1

Alexa Gacek, who drove in four runs, and Josie Kivek, who scored four times, each had three hits to lead Wednesday’s WVC Division 2, five-inning victory at Nanticoke.

Gacek singled in two runs for a 4-1 lead in the third. She then hit a two-run homer in the fourth when the Lady Warriors scored five runs before adding four in the fifth.

Gacek also doubled and scored twice.

Kivek was 3-for-3.

The Lady Warriors are 2-0 in the division and 4-2 overall.

Ashlee Gustitus and Addison Gaylord also homered and both drove in three runs. Gustitus and Sophia Wardell had two hits.

Londyn Sobeck tossed a three-hitter.

Pittston Area 16, Dallas 3

Winning pitcher Samantha Herbert went 4-for-5 with a home run, double and five RBI as Pittston Area won Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 game at Dallas.

Kelcey Podwika, who tripled and scored three times, and Lili Hintze, who had two doubles and scored four runs, each finished with three hits.

Pittston Area had 17 hits, including six for extra bases. Six players drove in at least two runs.

Wyoming Area 12, Hanover Area 4

Winning pitcher Londyn Sobeck went 3-for-4 with a homer to lead Monday’s Division 2 win at Hanover Area.

Alexa Gacek struck out five in three scoreless innings for the save. She also doubled, singled and drove in two runs.

Josie Kivak homered, singled and drove in three runs.

Aubrey Lewis doubled twice and drove in two runs. Ashlee Gustitus doubled, singled and drove in two runs.

The Lady Warriors had 17 hits.

BOYS TENNIS

Lake-Lehman 4, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area wound up playing three straight days.

Trevor Winslow picked up the win for the Warriors when he defeated Aiden Gallagher 6-0, 6-2.

Wyoming Area is 2-4 in the WVC and 2-6 overall.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Unbeaten Wyoming Seminary stopped Wyoming Area’s two-match winning streak by taking all five points with 6-0, 6-0 sweeps.

Pittston Area recap

Pittston Area fell to 1-5 on the season, all in the WVC, with three losses in four days.

The Lady Patriots lost at MMI Prep 5-0 Friday and 4-1 to Hazleton Area Wednesday after falling at Pittston Area Tuesday.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Area recap

The Lady Warriors are 1-6 in the WVC and 1-7 overall after three more losses, all at home.

Addison Byers, who had reached 100 goals for her career in the previous outing, scored six times in a 17-10 loss to Tunkhannock April 4.

Alana Zdaniewicz had two goals and an assist in that game.

Wyoming Area also lost 16-4 to Dallas Tuesday and 16-6 to Scranton Prep Thursday.

Pittston Area recap

The Lady Patriots are winless through five WVC games and six games overall following losses 21-3 at Abington Heights Thursday and 17-3 at Delaware Valley Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Area recap

Gavin Feeney scored three goals and Ricky Rowles two for Wyoming Area in Monday’s 15-6 WVC home loss to Tunkhannock.

The Warriors also lost 17-5 in an April 4 non-league game against Mifflinburg and 20-3 Wednesday in a WVC game at Dallas. They are 0-5 in the conference and 0-6 overall.