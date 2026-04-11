Ryan Nemshick (24), Warrior starting and winning pitcher, celebrates with teammates after he was named the game’s MVP against Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area’s Jacob Snyder (7) gets hit by a pitch in the middle innings against Pittston Area.

Warrior Robbie Yatsko, who went 2 for 4 against Pittston Area, is shown getting one of his hits, knocking in a run.

Wyoming Area head baseball coach Rob Lemoncelli greets his players Mitchell Rusinchak (4) and Jacob Synder (7) as they exit the field.

Pittston Area’s Nicholas Innamorati beats out an infield hit against Wyoming Area. Innamorati was 3 for 4 in the game, scoring two runs with one RBI on the day.

After crossing the plate, Dave Favata (15) signals to Warrior teammate Mitchell Rusinchak (4) to stand up at the plate after Ben Rogish knocked in both players. Rogish was 2 for 2 at the plate, scoring 2 runs and adding to the 2 RBIs.

WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area and Pittston Area stepped away from their Wyoming Valley Conference divisional baseball races Saturday afternoon.

That did little to reduce the significance of their game to each team as the crowds lining the fence down both foul lines and the intensity of the on-field reactions to each play in an action-packed game attested.

Ryan Nemshick threw strikes for 5 1/3 innings on his way to the massive Most Valuable Player trophy for the award that the Agolino family sponsored as the Warriors held off the Patriots 6-5 at Atlas Field.

“I know they all have my back,” Nemshick said. “A no-fly zone in the outfield and everybody locks it down in the infield as well.”

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Nemshick got a boost from an offense that produced five runs on seven hits in the first three innings, an infield defense that provided two double plays and a relief performance that saw Jake Snyder retire all five batters he faced.

“The name of the game is to be able to throw strikes and play defense,” Wyoming Area coach Rob Lemoncelli said. “Today, Nemshick set the tone. He threw strikes. He worked fast. The defense played well behind him.”

Nemshick threw two-thirds of his 84 pitches for strikes while striking out four and not allowing an extra-base hit.

The Warriors opened a three-run lead in the game that matched leaders in the races for the top seeds in two district tournaments when the day started.

Pittston Area, one of four teams sharing the WVC Division 1 lead, is the defending champion of District 2 Class 5A. The Patriots fell to 6-2.

Division 2 member Wyoming Area is one of two teams without a loss in WVC play and gave itself a big boost in the District 2 Class 4A race. The Warriors (6-1) beat their cross-river rivals for the third time in six years. The last two times they did so, they went on to district championships, with one of those resulting in a trip all the way to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state final.

Ben Rogish and Alex Vacula sparked the offense from the fourth and fifth spots in the order. They were each 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.

Pittston Area leadoff hitter Nick Innamorati took advantage of the chance to start three innings by getting singles each time and scoring twice. His steal of third base allowed Innamorati to come home on Jacoby Harnen’s sacrifice fly for the game’s first run.

Drew Favata led off with a double for Wyoming Area, and Rogish took it from there, doubling to drive in two runs, then scoring on Vacula’s single for a 3-1 lead.

Vacula singled in Rogish again in the third, then scored on Robbie Yatsko’s single to make it 5-2 after three.

Pittston Area rallied and got the tying run to third in the sixth inning before Snyder shut things down, including an inning-ending strikeout.