Pittston Area’s Gabby Roman receives a low five from third base coach Anthony Bellino after Roman hit a home run against Shikellamy at home.

Pittston Area’s Samantha Herbert held Shikellamy to four hits with six strikeouts.

The Patriots’ Lili Hintze circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run against Shikellamy on Tuesday.

Amelia Bell struck out eight and did not walk a batter in a four-hitter Thursday to lead North Pocono past visiting Pittston Area 2-1 in a District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional softball semifinal.

All of the game’s scoring took place in the second inning.

Mikaila Sarf doubled with two out in the top of the second and Anabele Viglione followed by lining an RBI single to center field.

An Olivia Charles run-scoring double tied the game for North Pocono, which scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

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Lili Hintze and Jillian Haas had the other hits for Pittston Area.

After Hintze led off the sixth with a single, Bell retired the last six batters she faced, including consecutive strikeouts to end the game.

Samantha Herbert went the distance as Pittston Area’s pitcher, keeping the game close by stranding runners in scoring position in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.

The Lady Patriots finished the season 12-9.

North Pocono (16-5) advanced to the final against top-seeded Abington Heights (20-1).

Old Forge 13, Susquehanna 3

Joselyn DeStefano hit two home runs and drove in five runs Thursday when Old Forge reached the District 2 Class A championship game with a semifinal victory over visiting Susquehanna.

Katie O’Hearn had a home run, double and two RBI.

DeStefano, O’Hearn and Ava Arnold all scored three times. Arnold was 3-for-4 with a double.

Winning pitcher Kamryn Notari went 3-for-3 at the plate and did not walk a batter in her complete game.

The Lady Devils built a 12-0 lead over the first four innings.

Old Forge (15-6) will meet top-seeded Holy Cross (17-3) in Tuesday’s title game at Marywood University at 5 p.m.

Pittston Area 10, Shikellamy 0

Lili Hintze had hits in all four at-bats and Samantha Herbert tossed a five-inning shutout Tuesday when Pittston Area opened the subregional with a quarterfinal, home-field victory.

Hintze homered, drove in three runs and scored two. She scored the deciding run with one out in the fifth on a Jillian Haas two-run single.

Herbert threw a four-hitter with three walks and six strikeouts. She also had a double.

Gabby Roman went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBI.

Haas finished with three hits and three RBI.

Mikaila Sarf had two hits.

Dallas 4, Wyoming Area 3

Lacey Youngblood’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the fifth inning completed a Dallas rally to defeat host Wyoming Area in Monday’s District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

The Lady Warriors took a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning.

Leadoff hitter Josie Kivak was 3-for-4 for Wyoming Area and scored twice.

Addison Gaylord followed one of Kivak’s singles with a two-run homer in the third for the three-run lead.

Alexa Gacek struck out four and walked two while not giving up an earned run as Wyoming Area’s pitcher. She also had a double.

The Lady Warriors finished their season 12-7.