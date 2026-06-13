Greater Pittston Area has teams entered in both age groups of District 31 softball all-star playoff competition.

Softball was scheduled to get underway Saturday when GPA traveled to Harveys Lake in a Major Division (10-to-12-year-olds) game.

Greater Wyoming Area is also part of the five-team field and will host Back Mountain on Monday. Plains/Kingston Forty Fort is the combined entry that completes the field.

Teams will play a round-robin to determine the four semifinalists that meet June 23. The championship game is scheduled for June 26 at 5:30 at Mountaintop.

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There are three teams in the Minor Division (8-10), which opens Thursday with Back Mountain at GPA.

Plains is the other entry.

A round-robin will determine a bye into the final and set the matchup for the June 24 semifinal. The title game is set for June 28 at Hanover.