Leah Zambetti received two Atlantic East Field Athlete of the Week awards this season, giving the Marywood University senior three for her career.

Zambetti was part of a Marywood team that won the Atlantic East women’s track and field title. She finished seventh in the conference in the javelin, ninth in the discus, 11th in the shot put and 13th in the hammer.

The Pittston Area graduate’s top efforts came early in the season.

Zambetti’s first weekly award came when she won the javelin at the King’s Monarch Invitational while also placing fourth in the discus and high jump and sixth in the hammer. The second award came when she threw the javelin 120-8, more than five feet further than any conference athlete to that point, while taking 20th at the Bucknell Invitational when she was competing against many National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I and II athletes.

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At Marywood, Zambetti was also a right-side hitter on the women’s volleyball team that went 25-5. She appeared in 11 matches, making two starts, and had 19 kills.

More women’s track and field

Rhiannon Okuniewski, a senior from Pittston Area competing for Ursinus, finished 15th in the Centennial Conference with a triple jump of 30-8.

Jessica Soroka, a freshman from Pittston Area, was a member of the University of Scranton’s Landmark Conference championship team, seeing some action as a javelin thrower in invitationals during the regular season.

Softball

Marywood’s Tori Para was a first-team All-Atlantic East selection as a third baseman. Para led the Atlantic East in doubles (29), on-base percentage (.540) and RBI (45) while hitting .461. She was 17th in the country among NCAA Division III players in doubles per game, a category in which the Pittston Area graduate led the nation as a junior.

Para was a two-time, first-team all-star after making the second team as both a freshman and sophomore.

Women’s tennis

Pittston Area graduate Rebecca Gula went 2-0 in singles and 1-0 in doubles for Wilkes University. She picked up two additional doubles and one singles win by default.