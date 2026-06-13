The Greater Pittston Junior American Legion Baseball team has a new look to its coaching staff and the usual new faces on the roster of the 17U squad that serves as a feeder to the program’s Senior team.

Steve Homza, manager of the Senior team, is now also the manager of the Junior team and led the team through one of its games during a 0-3 start. Long-time manager Lou Falzone will have a reduced role due to a job change, but will still assist with the team. Max Rosen, another coach, has managed the team through two of its three games, including Friday, when both Greater Pittston teams played at the same time.

“They lack game experience,” Homza said. “Moreso, it’s mental mistakes rather than physical mistakes. We’re going to have to deal with that. I think the hitting will be OK. I think the pitching will be OK.

“I think our defense and their instincts are going to come throughout the season. That’s what they’ve been struggling with.”

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A clear example is Thursday’s 14-1 loss to Stripes & Strikes in which the team allowed only three hits, but was hurt by 10 walks and seven errors that led to 11 unearned runs.

High school varsity experience is limited on the young team.

Wyoming Area’s Carl Pavinski is 1-for-2 in his time with the team. He is double-rostered with the Senior team, where he provides pitching depth. His time with the Junior squad will be as an infielder and hitter.

Pittston Area’s Jack Bernardi, a middle infielder and pitcher, is another player on the roster of both teams. He also has travel baseball commitments that may limit his time in the lineup.

Outfielder/pitcher Nico Wardell is the early leader in hits, while outfielder Jack Borino has been the top run producer.

Other fixtures in the lineup have been catcher Avery Timms, infielder/pitcher Josh Chaump, utility player Marcus Collins, middle infielder Rocky Barge, first baseman Micky Sperazza, and infielder/pitcher Brayden Yonki.

Max Baldoni, who missed the first week because of a family vacation, and Ethan Swan will lead the outfielders.

The rest of the team includes utility player James Masulis, outfielder/pitcher Jayden Falkowski, back-up catcher Lucas Lokuta, pitcher/infielder Reilly Bilbow and outfielder Vincent Krashnak.

Luke Silinskie is unavailable at this time because of an injury.

Recap

Greater Pittston played three straight days to begin the season, losing 15-5 at Mountain Post Wednesday, dropping the home opener to Stripes & Strikes, then falling to Mountain Post 13-6 Friday.

Borino went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the opener.

Wardell went 3-for-4 and Borino allowed just one earned run in four relief innings in the Mountain Post rematch.