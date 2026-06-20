GWA’s second baseman Audrina Ritzena runs down a popup from GPA’s Jerlyne Matta in the first inning Friday.

GPA starting pitcher Andrea Colon struck out eight against GWA on Friday.

GPA’s Hannah Beekman makes it to first base on a fielder’s choice against GWA on Friday.

EXETER — Greater Pittston Area played for the District 16 major and minor softball championships last year.

A combination of holdovers and newcomers put on a hitting display Friday in their new district.

GPA banged out 11 hits — and nearly shattered a windshield in the process — on the way to a 16-4 four-inning victory over Greater Wyoming Area in a District 31 major pool play game.

The entire state redistricted for 2026, sending GPA to District 31.

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“A lot of these girls play travel,” GPA manager Chris Kroski said. “They are at the cages even when we’re not practicing. These girls work hard. They want it this year and are looking pretty good.”

The victory assured GPA (3-0) of a home semifinal game. GPA and Back Mountain (3-0), which also won Thursday, clinched the top-two seeds. They face each other their pool-play finale Sunday. GWA (1-2) and Plains/KFF (1-2) will get the final two seeds since Harveys Lake finished 0-4.

GPA broke open the game with a six-run third inning to take an 11-1 lead. The highlight was Emilia Steele’s two-run homer to left that hit off the hood of a vehicle and then bounced off the windshield.

A few more feet and someone would have headed home with a repair bill.

Hannah Beekman had an RBI single in the inning. Jerlyne Matta and Sadie Bomber also had singles. All three hits led to them eventually scoring. Kylie Kroski had a double and scored.

All 12 GPA batters had a hit, scored a run or advanced a runner. They combined to strikeout only twice. Eight of the girls played in the D16 major title game in 2025, while the other four played in the minor championship game.

“That’s very important,” Kroski said. “You see a lot of Little League teams they kind of fall off at eight or nine or 10. But we can start a rally at eight, nine, 10. One through 12, I have confidence in them if a runner is on third base.”

GPA 10-hole hitter Natalie Lambert opened the five-run fourth with a single and 12-hole hitter Sophia Kapish walked. Both scored, with Lambert crossing the plate on an infield single by Matta. Matta, Andrea Colon (walk) and Kroski (walk) also scored in the inning.

In the second, GPA’s Celeste Fediw doubled and Lambert singled and both scored. Steele had an RBI triple in the first when GPA jumped to a 3-0 lead.

GWA scored a run in the second when Paizley Balbach was hit by a pitched, moved to second when Reagan Sienkiewicz walked and scored on an error on her steal of third base.

GWA scored three runs in the third on a two-run single by Mira Bradshaw. Ella Nemshick walked to start the inning and Harper McHale was intentionally walked with two outs. McHale had a home run four days earlier against Back Mountain.