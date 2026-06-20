Greater Pittston Area did not need long to establish itself as a force in District 31 Major Division softball all-star tournament play.

In one of the first two games to start the tournament season in Districts 16 and 31, GPA scored 16 runs in the first inning and routed Harveys Lake 18-0 in 2 1/2 innings June 13.

It was the first of three straight shortened games under the Mercy Rule for GPA in the division for 10-12-year-olds.

MAJOR DIVISION

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Greater Pittston Area 18, Harveys Lake 0

Andrea Colon started as fast as the offense for GPA, striking out the first five batters she faced and getting all nine outs by strikeout in the three-inning no-hitter.

Colon walked one and hit one batter.

Kylie Kroski, who was 2-for-2 and scored twice, and Grace Whiting each drove in three runs.

Sadie Bomber was 2-for-2 with two runs and to RBI while Hannah Beekman also scored twice and drove in two runs.

Greater Pittston Area 14, Plains/Kingston Forty Fort 1

Hannah Beekman struck out seven in a four-inning, one-hitter Wednesday and also went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBI.

Kylie Kroski also went 2-for-2 and drove in three runs while scoring twice.

Grace Whiting doubled and drove in two runs. Sadie Bomber doubled for the team’s other extra-base hit.

Greater Wyoming Area 17, Harveys Lake 3

Greater Wyoming Area scored at least four runs in each of its three at-bats to win Wednesday’s game without having to bat in the bottom of the fourth.

Paizley Balbach went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBI for GWA, which is 1-2 in pool play after Friday’s loss.

Emma Cornia, who had two hits and scored twice, and Madeline Samanas also drove in three runs.

Back Mountain 7, Greater Wyoming Area 2

Olivia Aten struck out 10 in a two-hitter as Back Mountain stopped Greater Wyoming Area in GWA’s debut Monday.

Harper McHale hit a towering home run to center field for GWA leading off the bottom of the second to force a 1-1 tie, but Back Mountain scored in each inning the rest of the way.

MINOR DIVISION

Back Mountain 17, Greater Pittston Area 0

Harper Harrison struck out 11 in four hitless innings and Back Mountain rolled to the five-inning victory in Thursday’s opener of the tournament for 8-10-year-olds.

Harrison also drove in four runs with two hits.

Katelynn Avila drew a walk as the only GPA player to reach base.

GPA was scheduled to face Plains Saturday night.