Greater Pittston split a pair of Junior American Legion baseball games with Stripes & Strikes, picking up its first win of the season Monday before losing the Wednesday rematch with the Hazleton team to fall to 1-4 on the season.

Greater Pittston 10, Stripes & Strikes 1

The hitting of Jack Borino and the pitching of Nico Wardell led Greater Pittston to its breakthrough win.

Borino went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and four RBI. He singled in the first of nine runs in the bottom of the sixth, breaking a 1-1 tie, then singled to drive in two more later in the inning.

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Wardell held Stripes & Strikes to one run on one hit for five innings, then Rocky Barge picked up the win in relief by finishing off the combined two-hitter. Wardell walked four and struck out five. Barge faced the minimum six batters and struck out one.

Josh Chaump added two hits while Jack Bernardi scored three times in the win.

Stripes & Strikes 12, Greater Pittston 5

Stripes & Strikes scored seven times in the first three innings, then broke open a 7-4 game with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Leadoff hitter Max Baldoni led the Greater Pittston offense with two of the team’s five hits and two runs scored.