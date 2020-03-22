Pizzano headed to Misericordia

The most successful girls tennis player in Wyoming Area history will continue her career close to home.

Senior Brianna Pizzano has decided to attend Misericordia University in Dallas to study speech/language pathology and play tennis.

Pizzano advanced to the championship round of every district tournament she entered in a four-year career with the Lady Warriors.

After winning district singles championships in her freshman and sophomore seasons, Pizzano was district runner-up in both singles and in doubles, with partner Bella Scappaticci, in both her junior and senior seasons.

The district singles titles in the first two years made Pizzano ineligible to participate in those doubles tournaments.

Pizzano played through a torn ligament in her wrist as a senior to carry a 20-0 record, winning 240 of 254 games while taking all 40 sets, into the district final where she lost for the second straight year to Riverside’s Karissa Ghigiarelli, the eventual state champion.