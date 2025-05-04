Wyoming Area rallied from an early five-goal deficit Monday at Scranton Prep to post its fourth straight victory and its third straight that came at the hands of another winning team.

Jules Gonzales scored with 1:47 left to complete the comeback for a 11-10 victory in the Wyoming Valley Conference game.

Lyla Rehill and Gonzales scored four goals each and helped provide the late surge.

Scranton Prep had a five-goal lead after one quarter, maintained a 7-5 edge at halftime and carried a 10-7 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Wyoming Area scored the final four goals, including a Rehill goal, off an Ava Menditto assist, with 4:04 left.

Addison Byers scored two goals and Menditto had the other.

McKenna Toolan scored four goals to lead Scranton Prep.

Dallas 9, Wyoming Area girls 8

Host Dallas ended Wyoming Area’s four-game winning streak Saturday.

The Lady Warriors slipped to 2-3 in one-goal games on the season.

Wyoming Area is 6-5 in the WVC and overall.

Pittston Area girls

Pittston Area lost three times during the week to slip to 1-9 in the WVC and 1-11 overall.

The Lady Patriots lost Monday at North Pocono (17-3), Tuesday to Holy Redeemer (9-6) and Thursday at Dallas (16-4).

Wyoming Area boys

Wyoming Area’s losing streak reached eight with three losses during the week.

The Warriors are 2-8 in the WVC and 2-9 overall. They lost 10-7 to Holy Redeemer Monday; 12-6 at Lake-Lehman Wednesday; and 12-1 to Crestwood Friday.