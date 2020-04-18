Legion baseball, state football all-star games latest to cancel

Sports cancellations continued to impact local athletes in the past week as the nation continues to work on controlling the spread of the coronavirus.
All American Legion baseball in Pennsylvania was canceled for 2020 and the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association canceled two all-star games, including the Pennsylvania East-West Game that would have included Wyoming Area’s Sammy Solomon.
The American Legion decision was made on the state level.
“It was made by the Pennsylvania State American Legion commander,” said Jerry Ranieli, the former Greater Pittston manager, who serves as Wyoming Valley League president and Region 5 Director. “It was made even above our state activities director, Jonathan Wiest.”
Ranieli had been hopeful of a decision being delayed until May because some teams in some parts of the region and state may reach the point where they feel safe playing.
“There will not be Legion baseball in the state of Pennsylvania this year, and it looks like pretty much the whole country,” Ranieli said. “ … I think in their minds, we may be able to play in Pittston and Wilkes-Barre and Tunkhannock, but could you play in Hazleton? Could you play in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh?
“I think that’s what their best interests were in canceling. It’s disappointing, but I believe that’s why they came to that consensus.”
Any attempts to move forward would have faced complications on usage of fields. Many Legion programs play at school district or public facilities and access to them is unclear. All schools in the state have already been ordered closed by Gov. Tom Wolf through the remainder of the school year.
Ranieli said there is hope of a partial, modified season possibly being arranged later for teams that would be able to play. He said although there would be no more punishment from American Legion, teams would not be able to call themselves “Legion baseball.” That would be explored, he said, if the governor gives the go-ahead for public events like baseball games.
Greater Pittston was expected to have Senior and Youth Legion teams again this year.
The PSFCA announced the cancellation of both the Big 33 Football Classic, which pits 33 graduating all-stars from Pennsylvania against Maryland, and the state’s East-West Game as well as other related events scheduled for Memorial Day Weekend.
“Due to the uncertainty of the weeks ahead with the coronavirus, constraints placed upon each individual, our schools, families and the organizations that help make this holiday weekend one of the best in the country, we cannot move forward in holding these events or our exciting football games,” PSFCA executive director Gary Cathell said, according to a statement posted on the Big 33 website. “Our top priority is the health, safety and welfare of all of our participants, families, workers, sponsors, and fans.”
Solomon, a lineman who is committed to the University of Massachusetts, was scheduled to play for the East.