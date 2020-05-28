PA rehires 3 coaches, opens girls basketball spot

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area will reassess its head girls basketball coaching position for the second time in three years.

During Tuesday’s Pittston Area School Board meeting, three winter head coaches were rehired while the board decided to open the position held by Kathy Healey, the coach who has been in place the longest. The combined actions, during the meeting, which was conducted by videoconference, passed by a unanimous vote.

Healey, who has held the position since the 2009-10 season, was rehired in 2018 after the School Board took similar action and considered other candidates.

“I’m definitely going to reapply,” Healey said.

Tuesday’s actions retained the other coaches – Al Semenza in boys basketball, Dave Krantz in wrestling and Heather Clancy in boys and girls swimming.

The Lady Patriots are coming off a season in which they went 5-9 to finish seventh out of eight teams in Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference and were 10-13 overall. They lost in the first game, the quarterfinals, of the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Healey has served as a head coach at each of the Greater Pittston high schools.

After beginning her basketball coaching career as assistant at Pittston Seton Catholic in 1982, she took over as head coach in 1990. Healey 12 seasons as head coach there included two district championships plus two full-season WVC division championships and other half-season titles.

Healey moved to Wyoming Area where she served as head coach for four years, beginning with the 2002-03 season.

Pittston Area named Healey head coach in 2009-10. Her 2014-15 team won the program’s only district championship and made its only state tournament appearance.

Healey teaches at Hanover Area where she serves as the head softball coach.