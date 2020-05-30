After more than a decade of soccer – through youth, junior high and three years of high school – Stanley Moderski decided to change things up for his senior year at Wyoming Area.

Moderski switched from kicking soccer balls to footballs.

That change resulted in the chance to play a role on a state championship team and led to a new sporting interest for his future.

Moderski decided last month to continue his athletic and academic careers at Misericordia University. He will select a business-related major and play football for the Cougars.

Although he had not kicked a football prior to joining the team, Moderski quickly translated his soccer skills. He converted 33 of 34 extra-point attempts for the state, district and conference Class 3A champion Warriors (14-1).

“The hardest part was definitely the mental aspect, getting used to everything,” Moderski said of the routine in preparation for an attempt.

Moderski also made recruiting visits to St. Vincent, Gettysburg and Muhlenberg before choosing Misericordia.

The Cougars, who began football in 2012, are coming off their first winning seasons back-to-back. They went 8-3 in 2018 and 6-5 in 2019.