Fran Ganter talked about the past and the future in a visit in 1995.

The long-time Penn State assistant football coach was the principal speaker at the Penn State Club of Wyoming Valley dinner at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

Ganter spent 33 years as an assistant, coaching running backs and kickers before becoming the offensive coordinator. For years he was considered the heir apparent to Joe Paterno. But he left coaching in 2004 following the sudden death of his wife to become the university’s associate athletic director of football administration.

The 1994 team went unbeaten and won the Big Ten. It set over a dozen individual and team records, averaged 48.1 points per game and led the nation in total offense with 520 yards per game. Running back Ki-Jana Carter and quarterback Kerry Collins were the main stars.

Related Video

“That was an awesome group,” Ganter said.

Many thought Ganter wouldn’t be around to coach the high-powered offense in 1995. He had an offer to take the head coaching position at Michigan State but turned it down.

“I made a decision, that’s over and we’re looking ahead and whatever happens happens,” Ganter said.

Ganter also spoke highly of new quarterback Wally Richardson, a high school All-American who was stuck behind Collins.

“There are so many good qualities about him,” Ganter said. “I think everyone is going to be very happy when they get to know him a little better and get to see him a little bit more.”

1947

Pittston High graduate Charley Trippi injured his right shoulder while playing for the Atlanta Crackers in the Class 2A Southern League. The outfielder was hurt in the first game of a doubleheader vs. Birmingham.

Trippi played one season with the Crackers and hit .334 in 106 games. He was the first overall pick in the 1945 NFL draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, but didn’t begin his NFL career until 1947 because of a military commitment that gave him additional college eligibility. He is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

1966

The Unit 6 School District – a synonym for Wyoming Valley West at the time – appointed its three head football coaches.

Jim Fennell was assigned the district’s middle sector, which included only Kingston.

Bob Magalski would coach the southern sector – Plymouth, Edwardsville and Larksville. The team would play as Plymouth.

Marv Antinnes would be the northern sector coach consisting of Courtdale, Forty Fort, Luzerne, Pringle and Swoyersville. The team would play as Forty Fort.

The alignment meant four local high schools would no longer have football teams – Edwardsville, Larksville, Luzerne and Swoyersville.

The new setup was for one year, as all three teams would be united under the Wyoming Valley West banner for 1967.

1994

The third time was the charm for the Berwick softball team.

After losing in two previous title games, Berwick defeated Dallas 10-2 to win the District 2 Class 3A championship. It was the first district softball title for Berwick, which moved from District 4 to District 2 six years earlier.

Steph Rothery was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Jeri Wozniak was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Berwick took over the game with a five-run third inning.