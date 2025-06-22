Greater Pittston and Back Mountain played nine innings of Senior American Legion baseball Wednesday night without reaching a decision.

Their Wyoming Valley League game was suspended at that point with the score tied 5-5.

All but one of the runs were scored through the first four innings with Greater Pittston using a four-run fourth to move in front 5-4.

Back Mountain forced extra innings with a run in the top of the seventh and neither team could score in the two more innings that were played.

Prestyn Reeves and Zach Condeelis pitched well in relief after Back Mountain scored three runs in the top of the second.

Reeves was charged with just one unearned run while holding Back Mountain to two hits and not walking a batter in three innings. He struck out one.

Condeelis also gave up just one unearned run. He struck out four while giving up four walks and two hits in five innings.

Jeremy Layland went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI to lead the Greater Pittston offense.

Layland came into the game already hitting over .500 through five games. The latest effort pushed his average to .625.

Tommy Carlin had a single, double and RBI.

Cole Ricko’s two-run double gave Greater Pittston the lead in the fourth inning.

Michael Wassell stole two bases.

Looking ahead

Greater Pittston, which is off to a 4-1 start in Wyoming Valley play, will step outside the league Sunday night for a game at 7 at Quakertown, the two-time defending state champion.

The team remains on the road with league games Monday at Swoyersville, Thursday at Back Mountain and Friday at Mountain Post.