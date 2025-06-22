The struggles of the Greater Pittston Junior American Legion Baseball team continued through the second full week of the season.

Greater Pittston allowed a combined 31 runs while losing twice on the field, then forfeited another Wyoming Valley League game.

Friday’s forfeit went down as a 7-0 victory for Back Mountain, the team it had lost to twice already in the week.

Greater Pittston is 1-6 with the only win coming by a forfeit.

Back Mountain 13, Greater Pittston 4

Justin Morris drove in three runs with three hits Thursday to lead Back Mountain to the road victory.

Cole Ricko went 3-for-3 with a run and RBI and also pitched a scoreless inning for Greater Pittston. He finished 5-for-5 for the week.

Jayden Falkowski doubled for the team’s only extra-base hit.

Back Mountain 18, Greater Pittston 2

Back Mountain scored 11 runs in the top of the third on the way to a five-inning victory by the 10-run rule.

Cole Ricko had two hits in the loss and scored a run.