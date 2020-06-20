Sarnak to pitch at Wilkes

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch

Tinsley Sarnak, the top hitter and pitcher on Wyoming Area’s 2019 team, has decided to continue her softball career while attending Wilkes University.

Sarnak was recruited by the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III school as a pitcher.

Before missing her senior season when all spring sports were shut down this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Tinsley had an outstanding junior season for a winning team.

Sarnak was Wyoming Area’s number-one pitcher, leading in wins and strikeouts. She also led the team offensively in batting average, hits and doubles.

At the plate, Sarnak batted .477 with 14 runs batted in and 11 doubles in 20 games during her junior season. She concluded her 43-game high school career with a .396 average, 24 RBI and 13 doubles.

Sarnak was the winner in the only two pitching appearances of her freshman season, then earned a save the only time she pitched as a sophomore.

During her junior season, Sarnak was 6-4 with a 3.40 earned run average in 16 games, including 12 starts. She completed six games and tossed one shutout. Sarnak allowed 63 hits and 25 walks while striking out 71 in 82 1/3 innings.

Wilkes was 8-5 when the 2020 season was shut down early. The Colonels were 26-16 in 2019.