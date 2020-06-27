Jackson helps Gray to win in league opener

Wyoming Area athletes are likely to be back together July 1 for voluntary, offseason workouts, which have been forbidden since March because of public health concerns.

Gov. Tom Wolf released guidelines Wednesday, clearing the way for many sports to resume activity. In the case of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which has been in consultation with the governor’s office, Wednesday’s actions removed some obstacles, but did create some steps that must be followed before school teams are allowed to return.

The PIAA suspended athletics, then later canceled them for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In doing so, it halted winter sports during the state championship process; canceled all spring competition and left doubts about the status of the upcoming fall sports seasons.

While Wednesday’s directives do not guarantee fall sports – or how similarly they will be conducted to past years – they do allow schools and their teams to begin moving forward with preparations.

Similar to sports on other levels, high schools can begin activities that fit within the latest public safety orders in each county. If any counties return to the “red” status, sports must be halted again.

In the case of high school teams, they must also abide by existing PIAA rules (offseason rules are currently in effect until mid-August); follow some scholastic sports-specific guidelines released Wednesday and adhere to school-specific rules determined by each individual school district and posted publicly on a website prior to the resumption of activity.

Wyoming Area athletic director Joe Pizano met with school board members Thursday to go over the plans the school will use. Pizano said Friday that he expects the plan to be approved by the school board June 30, allowing for athletes to begin activities the next day.

Pittston Area athletic director Charlie Turco and assistant athletic director Joe Struckus met with school administrators Thursday to go over plans to be forwarded to the board. With the Pittston Area board scheduled to meet June 29, Patriots teams could be on a similar schedule to those at Wyoming Area.

“Pennsylvania has some of the best athletes and teams in the country and they can now begin to safely return to organized sports,” Wolf said Wednesday. “This guidance balances keeping student-athletes safe from COVID-19 while allowing them to participate in an important part of their lives.

“This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track. As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”

Wednesday’s state-issued guidelines covered scholastic, college, professional and amateur sports, addressing some specific issues for each.

All levels or sports are required to follow the following guidelines:

• Coaches and league officials must review and consider the CDC guidance on consideration for youth sports to modify practices and games to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus. This includes focusing on individual skill building versus competition and limiting contact in close contact sports.

• The community, league or team must designate a primary point of contact for all questions related to COVID-19, and all parents, athletes, officials and coaches must be provided the person’s contact information.

• The community, league or team must develop a plan of action in the event an athlete, coach or official falls ill, make the plan publicly available and explain it to the entire sport community.

• The community, league or team must educate all athletes, staff and families about the symptoms of COVID-19 and when to stay home. Athletes also should be educated on proper hand washing and sanitizing.

• Coaching staff and other adult personnel should wear face coverings (masks or face shields) at all times, unless doing so jeopardizes their health.

• Coaches and athletes must maintain appropriate social distancing at all times possible, including in the field of play, locker rooms, sidelines, dugouts, benches and workout areas. During down time, athletes and coaches should not congregate.

• Coaches and athletic staff must screen and monitor athletes for symptoms prior to and during games and practices. If individuals participating in sporting activities show symptoms, have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher or are sick, they must be sent home.

• All athletes, coaches and officials must bring their own water and drinks to team activities. Team water coolers for sharing through disposable cups are not allowed. Fixed water fountains should not be used.

• Activities that increase the risk of exposure to saliva must not be allowed, including chewing gum, spitting, licking fingers and eating sunflower seeds.

• Avoid shaking hands, fist bumps or high fives before, during or after games and practices. Limit unnecessary physical contact with teammates, other athletes, coaches, officials and spectators.

• Whenever possible, equipment and other personal items should be separated and not shared. If equipment must be shared, all equipment should be properly disinfected between users.

• If multiple games are to be held at the same facility, adequate time shall be scheduled between contests to allow for facilities to be cleaned and disinfected, and to minimize interaction between athletes.

• Sports complexes with multiple fields may operate simultaneous games or practices on fields within a complex only if social distancing can be maintained. Each individual game or practice at a complex must adhere to the gathering occupancy limits (25 in yellow, 250 in green), and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy otherwise permitted by law.

• Concession stands or other food must adhere to the Guidance for Businesses in the Restaurant Industry.

The scholastic portion of the rules covers all PIAA and Pennsylvania Independent Scholastic Athletic Association athletic programs from kindergarten through high school. The PISAA is a 24-member organization consisting of private schools.

The PIAA joined the Pennsylvania Department of Education in assisting Wolf’s office with developing those plans.

“Allowing voluntary activities to commence at PIAA member schools as early as the approval by the local board is a significant move to allow students to be students” PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said.“We are very appreciative and supportive of the governor’s staff and PDE for allowing our input and having discussion of opening schools for voluntary workouts and activities.”

Scholastic athletic programs can resume activities by following the previously mentioned guidelines, along with following the PDE’s Preliminary Guidance for Phased Reopening and forming the publicly posted athletic and safety plan, approved by the school’s governing body (school board for public schools).

The first official day for PIAA fall sports practice is Aug. 17. However, numerous athletic programs use the summer for voluntary conditioning workouts, camps and other activities.

Recreational and amateur sports are permitted to conduct in-person activities, practice and games in counties designated as being in the green phase only. They must follow a list of guidelines used for all levels of sports as well as CDC guidance on youth sports.

Little League likely won’t be starting soon locally. Pennsylvania District 16/31 administrator Bob Bertoni said on May 28 it will wait until the county is phased out, meaning it’s not in any color designation, because the restrictions under the green phase would be too much of a burden on leagues.

The plan for Little League would be a season that could extend into October. There would be no fall ball season.

National Collegiate Athletic Association and college club and intramural sports can begin in counties in the green and yellow phases at the discretion of the university or college. Gathering limitations will apply and social distancing to expected to be maintained except for players and coaches. The Landmark Conference, which includes the University of Scranton, stated Friday that it was planning to have a fall sports season.

Professional sports teams can practice and play in counties designated in the yellow phase provided the team, the team’s governing body or league — on behalf of the team — has a COVID-19 safety plan approved by Pennsylvania Department of Health. The plan must include a process for testing or screening for COVID-19 and monitoring all on-premises attendees. No fans or spectators are allowed in or directly outside of the site or venue.

Teams in counties in the green phase that want to play or practice with more than 250 people on site or directly outside of the site must submit a plan to DOH for approval.