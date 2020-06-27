50th anniversary of championship

The past winter, members of the West Pittston Indians basketball team celebrated the 50th anniversary of the team’s championship. The team was coached by George Miller in the Greater Pittston Merchant’s League. Miller was the owner of Miller’s Economy, West Pittston. Athletes recruited played initially at the Pittston YMCA and later at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Yatesville.