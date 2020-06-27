Len Coleman captured his second consecutive Super Senior Championship at Emanon Country Club.

Winning didn’t come easy as Tom Kerrigan matched Coleman in regulation with each carding a 2-over 72.

It took two extra sudden-death playoff holes for Len to continue as Super Senior Club Champion. Third place went to Bill Yurkon with a score of 73, and in fourth place on a match of cards was Dr. Gene Chiavacci. These four individuals will continue on to make up a very strong team as they represent Emanon in the 2020 Super Senior Coal Scuttle event being held at Fox Hill CC on Aug. 19.

Winner of the First Flight in the Super Senior Club Championship with a score of 79 was a longtime competitor Dan Podwika. Dan nipped Len Benfante who finished second in the First Flight with a score of 80. Frank Picchi captured third Place honors in the flight with a score of 83.

Kyle Langan won the 2020 Emanon Junior Club Championship with a solid score of 81. Second Place went to challenger Michael Sholtis who fired a score of 84 and was in contention throughout the round. Rounding out third and fourth place were J.P. Gilroy and Joe Petrillo. Hats off to these four young competitors as they all put it on the line and chose to compete in this year’s event.